Jane H. (Duffy) Schieri, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, September 25, 2020 comforted by her family. She was the loving wife of Vincent L. Schieri to whom she was married 52 years. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Daniel and Marie Helen (Gagnon) Duffy she was a longtime resident of Fall River before recently moving to Westport. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1965 she earned a nursing degree from St. Elizabeths School of Nursing in Brighton. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Charlton Memorial Hospital for 22 years and then Southcoast VNA until her retirement in 2012. Her nursing career was defined by her kindness, compassion and advocacy for her patients. An avid reader she also loved the beach and traveling the coast of Maine, with a special fondness for Ogunquit. Her greatest joy was being with her children, beloved grandchildren and her dear friends. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Melissa Sullivan and her husband Kevin; one son, Daniel Schieri and his wife Katie Falandys; sister, Carol Rossi and her husband David; five grandchildren, Liam and Ellie Sullivan, Kaylee Falandys and Owen and Sophia Schieri and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Donna Rego. Due to COVID-19, her Funeral Service and burial will be private. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, Jane's family encourages you to take a long walk on the beach in her honor or reach out to a friend or loved one. To leave a note of condolence, www.waring-sullivan.com