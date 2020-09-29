1/1
Jane H. Schieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane H. (Duffy) Schieri, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, September 25, 2020 comforted by her family. She was the loving wife of Vincent L. Schieri to whom she was married 52 years. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Daniel and Marie Helen (Gagnon) Duffy she was a longtime resident of Fall River before recently moving to Westport. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1965 she earned a nursing degree from St. Elizabeths School of Nursing in Brighton. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Charlton Memorial Hospital for 22 years and then Southcoast VNA until her retirement in 2012. Her nursing career was defined by her kindness, compassion and advocacy for her patients. An avid reader she also loved the beach and traveling the coast of Maine, with a special fondness for Ogunquit. Her greatest joy was being with her children, beloved grandchildren and her dear friends. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Melissa Sullivan and her husband Kevin; one son, Daniel Schieri and his wife Katie Falandys; sister, Carol Rossi and her husband David; five grandchildren, Liam and Ellie Sullivan, Kaylee Falandys and Owen and Sophia Schieri and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Donna Rego. Due to COVID-19, her Funeral Service and burial will be private. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, Jane's family encourages you to take a long walk on the beach in her honor or reach out to a friend or loved one. To leave a note of condolence, www.waring-sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Uncle Vin Melissa and Danny so sorry to hear of Aunt Janes passing your in our thoughts and prayers love Lisa and Geri
Geri Schieri
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved