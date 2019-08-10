|
Jane (Doran) Nelson, age 71, of Fall River, formerly of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Sakonnet Bay Manor after a short battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Jeffrey M. Nelson. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Edward and Helena (Sullivan) Doran. A graduate of Mt. St. Marys School, she continued her education at National Louis University in Chicago, where she received her Masters Degree in both Science and Human Resources. She also earned a Nursing Degree from Marymount University in Arlington, VA. Mrs. Nelson was an Administrator for the American Society of Human Genetics in Bethesda, MD for twenty-five years before her retirement in 2006. She enjoyed crafting with sea shells and glass and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by one son, Matthew Salomon and his significant other, Andrea Parodi of Frederick, MD, four brothers, Paul Doran of Dartmouth, Edward J. Doran of Portsmouth, RI, Brian Doran of Braintree and Jeffrey Doran of ME; two sisters, Ann E. Picco of Ananndale, VA, Mary Lou Sullivan of Tiverton, RI and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Contributions in her honor may be made to The ALS Association, D.C., MD, VA Chapter, 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 10, 2019