The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Nelson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Nelson Obituary
Jane (Doran) Nelson, age 71, of Fall River, formerly of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Sakonnet Bay Manor after a short battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Jeffrey M. Nelson. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Edward and Helena (Sullivan) Doran. A graduate of Mt. St. Marys School, she continued her education at National Louis University in Chicago, where she received her Masters Degree in both Science and Human Resources. She also earned a Nursing Degree from Marymount University in Arlington, VA. Mrs. Nelson was an Administrator for the American Society of Human Genetics in Bethesda, MD for twenty-five years before her retirement in 2006. She enjoyed crafting with sea shells and glass and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by one son, Matthew Salomon and his significant other, Andrea Parodi of Frederick, MD, four brothers, Paul Doran of Dartmouth, Edward J. Doran of Portsmouth, RI, Brian Doran of Braintree and Jeffrey Doran of ME; two sisters, Ann E. Picco of Ananndale, VA, Mary Lou Sullivan of Tiverton, RI and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Contributions in her honor may be made to The ALS Association, D.C., MD, VA Chapter, 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Download Now