Janet A. Dupont, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born August 27, 1931 in Fall River, Massachusetts, daughter of Michael W. Dupont and Gertrude (Murphy) Dupont. She attended Durfee High School and Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island. Janet furthered her education by studying Library Sciences and Management at the University of Rhode Island, Bridgewater State College and Bristol Community College. She was appointed to the staff at the Fall River Public Library by the Mayor and served there for many years, as a librarian, enjoying a grand relationship with young readers and other library patrons. She retired in 1988 and was a longtime communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Parish. Relatives include her brothers Ralph P. Dupont, Esq. and his wife Barbara Dupont of Pound Ridge, New York, Hon. Thomas E. Dupont and his wife Julie Ann Dupont of Killingly, Connecticut Many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews and a godson Kevin Fennessey of Portsmouth, RI. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River.