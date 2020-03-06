|
|
Janet Eunice (McNally) Kinnane 91, died peacefully on March 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Eldest child of Eunice (Whittaker) McNally and Bartholomew McNally. She was born in Fall River, MA. She was married to her soul mate Charles F. Kinnane for 64 years. She graduated from Durfee High School and Framingham State College in 1950. She taught Home Economics at Case High School in Swansea for many years. The center of her life was her husband Chuck, her 8 children, 39 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was a voracious reader, expert seamstress, knitter and an expert New York Times crossword puzzler, done in ink only. She is pre-deceased by her husband, and 2 children who died in infancy, Mary and Christopher, her siblings Sr. Eleanor McNally SUSC, and Bartholomew McNally and is survived by her two brothers, William McNally of Newport and Brian McNally of Swansea and also 8 children, Susan Manning (James), Charles Jr. (Susan Pieri), Paul (Cecile Harsch), Janet (Conrad Smith), Brendan (Ellen Lynch), John (Mary Paul), Anne (Christopher Rockett) and Elizabeth (Sean Conway). The Kinnane Family would like to thank the staff at Catholic Memorial Home for her excellent and loving care. In remembrance, donations may be made to the Holy Union Sisters Mission Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410, Milton, MA 02186. Services for Janet will be private under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 6, 2020