1/1
Janet K. Frederick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet K. (Nickerson) Frederick, 86, of Fall River, wife of the late Robert A. "Bobby" Frederick, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. A bank teller for many years, she was an avid knitter and a member of the Tiverton Senior Center. She leaves three sons, Michael P. Frederick, David W. Frederick and Carl A. Frederick all of Fall River; grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, Justin and Jason Frederick; 2 great-granddaughters; a sister, Ethel Brassells and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Robert Frederick, great-grandmother of one late granddaughter, sister of the late Warren and Wilbur Nickerson, Shirley Lebreau and Alice Legault and the daughter of the late Eric Nickerson and Rose (Wood) Procter. A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Trinity Church at 11:00 AM. A burial will take place Friday at 9:30 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved