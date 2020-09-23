Janet K. (Nickerson) Frederick, 86, of Fall River, wife of the late Robert A. "Bobby" Frederick, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. A bank teller for many years, she was an avid knitter and a member of the Tiverton Senior Center. She leaves three sons, Michael P. Frederick, David W. Frederick and Carl A. Frederick all of Fall River; grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, Justin and Jason Frederick; 2 great-granddaughters; a sister, Ethel Brassells and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Robert Frederick, great-grandmother of one late granddaughter, sister of the late Warren and Wilbur Nickerson, Shirley Lebreau and Alice Legault and the daughter of the late Eric Nickerson and Rose (Wood) Procter. A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Trinity Church at 11:00 AM. A burial will take place Friday at 9:30 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.