Janet (Winick) Smith, 82, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a brief illness, she was previously of Somerset, Worcester and Fall River. She was a most remarkable woman, with unparalleled strength and grace. She was known her whole life as kind and generous, always a source of positivity to all she encountered. She was truly ahead of her time. As a young woman in Fall River, she dreamt of a career in public relations, graduated high school as Valedictorian and went on to attend Boston University, where she excelled in all of her studies. She fell in love with and married the late Everett Smith, the love of her life, and while their marriage was altered by Everetts battle with multiple sclerosis, she remained completely devoted to him throughout his entire life. Janets world was bound by family, faith and always doing the right thing by the people she cared about. After Everett fell ill, they moved back to the Fall River area so they could be close to both families, and Janet began a decades-long career as a Transitional Kindergarten teacher, where she had a daily life-changing impact on the children she taught. She brought joy, culture and loving support to her students, and they stayed in touch with her long after they left her classroom. While teaching and raising her daughters, Janet built on her commitment to education and started a company that organized college tours for students in the Somerset/ Fall River area, and channeled her passion for politics and equality through her long-time support of the League of Women Voters. Janet is predeceased by her dear parents, Ida and Alexander Winick, her nephew Peter Smith, and adored Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughters Brenda, Marci and Sheryl, her sons-in-law Richard and Jonathan, her cherished grandchildren Ella, Allie, Aaron, Erica and Gil, her beloved brother- and sister-in-law Harvey and Susan Smith, her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, her dear cousins, and her long-time best friend Paula Shaer. Janet was devoted to her many close friends, including her wonderful supportive Somerset group, and her more recently found and treasured friends at Springhouse Senior Living, where she found such pure joy in the last few years of her life. Janets funeral will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 11:00am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals,1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. Burial will be private at the request of the family. Shiva will follow immediately from 3:30pm | 5:00pm and from 7:00pm-8:30pm in the home of Mr and Mrs. Richard Rosenthal 313 High Street in Canton, MA. On Monday, January 20, 2020, the family will sit shiva from 1-3 PM at Springhouse, 44-46 Allendale Street, Jamaica Plain. The family would be grateful for donations in Janets memory to either of the following organizations: National MS Society, 101 A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 and The , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 18, 2020