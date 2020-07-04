1/
Janice A. Gilbert
Janice Ann (Blaise) Gilbert 72 of Tiverton, RI passed away peacefully in her home on June 27, 2020. She was the widow of John Joseph Gilbert who was from Lawrence, MA. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Blaise and Geraldine (Fitzgerald) Blaise. She was a graduate of Durfee High School and was a Homemaker. She is survived by a son Richard Michael Gilbert and his wife Michele Nellenenback of Baldwinsville, NY. She also leaves 2 grandsons Casey Gilbert (14) and Carter Gilbert (11). Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. Private services will be held on Tuesday July 7th with burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton, RI. wwww. almeida-pocasset. com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society may be considered. www.nationalmssociety.org

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 4, 2020.
July 4, 2020
