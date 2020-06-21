Janice Ann Higgins, age 85, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Robert B. Higgins, Jr. Born January 19, 1935 in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Boyd E. and Anne (Smalley) Oakley. Janice was employed as head clerk for Oak Grove Cemetery for 32 years prior to retiring. She was a long-time volunteer at Swansea Animal Shelter. Besides her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her son, Shaun Higgins & wife Lisa of Berkley, MA; her daughter, Wendy Mercer & husband Christopher of Fall River; her four grandchildren, Christopher M. Mercer, Jr., Jeremy Mercer, Matthew Higgins and Samantha Higgins and one great-granddaughter, Caitlin Mercer. Private cremation is entrusted with the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolence or a memory of Janice in our guestbook at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.