Janice A. Higgins
1935 - 2020
Janice Ann Higgins, age 85, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Robert B. Higgins, Jr. Born January 19, 1935 in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Boyd E. and Anne (Smalley) Oakley. Janice was employed as head clerk for Oak Grove Cemetery for 32 years prior to retiring. She was a long-time volunteer at Swansea Animal Shelter. Besides her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her son, Shaun Higgins & wife Lisa of Berkley, MA; her daughter, Wendy Mercer & husband Christopher of Fall River; her four grandchildren, Christopher M. Mercer, Jr., Jeremy Mercer, Matthew Higgins and Samantha Higgins and one great-granddaughter, Caitlin Mercer. Private cremation is entrusted with the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolence or a memory of Janice in our guestbook at www.boulefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
June 21, 2020
Bob, Wendy and family, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Russell Chace
Friend
June 20, 2020
Shaun and Lisa and family, Im so sorry for your loss. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marie Durette
Friend
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was such a beautiful Lady. I so enjoyed the times I got to visit with her.
Glenda Rose
Friend
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roger and Pauline Gagnon
Coworker
June 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Bernadette Silvia
Acquaintance
June 20, 2020
Bob, Wendy and family..you are all in my thoughts and prayers . Janice was an amazing woman and I will always remember her dearly. The animal world lost a beautiful soul.
Rest easy my friend.....
Lisa White
Friend
June 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss mrs. Higgins was a great lady I enjoyed your company and I enjoyed being with her she will be missed Love Betty
Betty Mercer
Friend
June 20, 2020
Our prayers are with the family. Rest in Peace Janice. Uncle of Janine and Caitlin.
Arthur Correira
Acquaintance
June 19, 2020
Bob, Wendy, Shaun, We are very sorry for your loss. I am sure you and your children have very wonderful memories over the years. We have some very good memories of Janice as well. She will be missed.
David & Joan Jelinski
Friend
June 17, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss.
Kathy McGough-Staley
