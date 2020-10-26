Janice Baieta

Janice (Azevedo) Baieta, 74, of Somerset, passed away on Oct. 24th, 2020 at Clifton Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center. Born in Fall River, Janice was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Mary (Cunha) Azevedo and the Wife of the late Manuel Baieta Jr. Prior to retiring, Janice worked at Clifton Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center as an L.P.N. for fortytwo years. She was also a parishioner of St. John of God Church, Somerset. Survivors include her two Daughters: Lisa Dillon (Significant Other: Jesse Wilde) of Swansea and Laurie Medeiros of Swansea; her Sister in Law: Lorraine Azevedo of Austin, TX; four Grandchildren: Rebecca Dillon, Courtney Dillon, Ashley Medeiros and Joshua Medeiros; Niece: Gail and her Husband Mark of Austin Texas. Janice was the Sister of the late Gilbert Azevedo and the Aunt of the late David Azevedo. Family and friends are invited to attend Janice's Funeral Mass in St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave., Somerset on Oct. 28th at 9a.m. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Swansea. There are No Calling Hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please visit rogersfuneral.com
.