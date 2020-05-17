|
Janine N. Lang, 70, passed away on May 11, 2020, she was the loving wife Raymond J. Lang, with whom shared 30 years of marriage. Janine was born in Fall River and was the daughter of Noella (Brodeur) Dumais and the late Albert Dumais. Janine was employed for several years at the Naval Station Newport, and also worked for the Grand Central Market. Later in life, Janine dedicated herself to the care of others while working as a Certified Nursing Assistant locally for many years. She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her husband Ray to many destinations. Janine will be remembered fondly as a kind and personable woman that others were naturally drawn to. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Hollie King and her husband Timothy King of Swansea, Donna Jaro Diane Lang and David Lang all of VT, and Paul Flannery of Somerset; siblings, Diane Conners and her husband Brian Connors of E. Providence, RI, Robert Dumais and his wife Mona of Swansea and Ron Dumais and his wife Debbi of Westport; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Janines life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation of New England, 40 Speen St., #101, Framingham, MA 01701. www.lupusne.org. To leave a message of support for her family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on May 17, 2020