1/
Jean L. Lemaire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Lenar (Campbell) Lemaire, 90 of New Bedford passed away peacefully at The Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility on September 11, 2020. A memorial graveside service under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport on September 28, 2020 at 11AM. Please adhere to all Covid-19 state guidelines by wearing a mask and remaining 6 feet apart if you plan to attend. All traditional Scottish clan apparel is welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved