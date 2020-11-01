Jean L. Paska 91, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel J. Paska. Jean was born in Taunton and was the daughter of the late Raymond Cranmer and Hazel (MacFarlane) and sister to Shirley Rankin and the late Raymond Cranmer. Jean was a 1946 graduate of Taunton High School. Fluent in shorthand, she was employed as a bookkeeper and stenographer her entire career with the Fall River News, General Electric and Princess House in Dighton. Jean was a talented knitter and seamstress, and never shied away from a chance to play bingo. She enjoyed annual family trips to Cape Cod and camping throughout New England, and loved dancing cheek to cheek with her husband. "Nana," to her five grandchildren, made sure never to miss a baseball game, school play, or recital, and was always ready with a handful of Werthers Candies. Jean was a loving, beautiful and classy lady through and through and she will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl C. Martel and her husband Edward and Susan L. Boulanger and her companion Robert Eagan, all of Somerset; sister, Shirley Rankin of Middleboro; grandchildren, Adam, Philip, Adrien, Richard and Daniel and great grandchildren, Christian, Daniel, Anais, Eloise, Sebastian, Charlotte, Paige, and Margot Jean. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. Donations in her memory may be made to Music Haven, 315 Peck St. Box A10, New Haven, CT 06513. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
.