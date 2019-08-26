|
Jean Nana Book M. (Ventura) Norton, age 76, of Assonet, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. She was the wife of Michael Norton, daughter of Maria (Meunier) Ventura and the late Joseph Ventura. She also leaves one daughter, Kerry Gray; one son, Michael Norton; one brother, four grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Kristine Norton and sister of the late Joseph Ventura. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River with a funeral mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be in St. Patricks Ceme- tery, Fall River. For full obituary, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 26, 2019