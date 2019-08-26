The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Norton Obituary
Jean Nana Book M. (Ventura) Norton, age 76, of Assonet, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. She was the wife of Michael Norton, daughter of Maria (Meunier) Ventura and the late Joseph Ventura. She also leaves one daughter, Kerry Gray; one son, Michael Norton; one brother, four grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Kristine Norton and sister of the late Joseph Ventura. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River with a funeral mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be in St. Patricks Ceme- tery, Fall River. For full obituary, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Download Now