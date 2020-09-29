1/1
Jean N. Boule
When Jean N. Boule, 80, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Fall River, entered Heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020, he went with a full heart excited to meet his savior in Heaven. Jean had a passion for life and family, leaving behind his wife of 56 years Murielle (Guerette). Jean was born in Fall River, MA to the late Normand H. and Juliette (Letendre) Boule. Jean and Murielle had four daughters that filled his life with happiness and love. Jean loved being a father to Rochelle (Boule) Heline married to Stefan Heline, Michelle (Boule) St. Laurent married to the late Michael St. Laurent, Suzanne (Boule) McKindley married to David McKindley, and Danielle (Boule) David married to Richard David. Besides his wife and daughters, Jean was thrilled and blessed with seven grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Muriel Curry of Silver Spring, MD, Denise Lahm of Lake Villa, IL, Michele Boule of Acton, MA, and the late Constance Boule. Jean began his professional career as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Air Force where he served as a missile launch control officer at Minot AFB in North Dakota. He later found his true calling as the owner of Boule Funeral Home in Fall River, MA. Jean loved working with the people of Fall River during those years where his compassion and care for others served him well. Jean sold the business to Thomas E. Wilkinson in 2002 to take a well-deserved rest in retirement. Jean was a member and past president of the Fall River Funeral Directors Association as well as a member of the Richelieu Club of Fall River. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Private interment of his cremated remains will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Please sign the guest book or share a favorite memory of Jean in our guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
