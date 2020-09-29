Jeanne B. Collias, died on September 26th, 2020 late of Westport for the last fifteen years, but an active community leader primarily in Fall River. Born in Fall River to Anatole Boissoneau and Rose (Brule) Boissoneau she graduated from Durfee High School in 1948, attended then Connecticut College for Woman (now Connecticut University) in New London for a year, then transferred to the New England Conservatory of Music where she continued her love of the piano which she began at age 8. She received her degree in 1952, then remained at the school and obtained her masters degree. She began her professional career teaching piano at Elmhurst Academy in Providence. In 1954 she married her high school sweetheart Peter, who was in law school and proceeded to help finance his law school efforts. She also produced her first two children, Michele and George, and with her family followed her husbands career upon graduation to Washington, where he worked as an attorney for a federal agency, the Housing and Home Finance Agency. Upon the sudden death of her father-in-law, in 1958 she returned to Fall River with her family to care for her mother-in-law and to look after her husband in his law practice and to care for their two new sons, John and Philip, despite the onset of rheumatoid arthritis at age 30, which persisted throughout her life. Active in cultural affairs she was President of the Junior League, the Fall River Womens Club and number of local womens organizations. She was elected president of the YMCA, the first woman ever to hold that position at the time, where the elders were reluctant to make hard decisions to avoid financial distress. She discontinued failing programs, sold assets and cleared matters to redirect and return to the Y to success. She was elected Director and Clerk of BankFive and served from 1976 to 2006. She also found time to run a Diet Center franchise in Somerset, Seekonk and Taunton for five years where she became acquainted with some of her husbands lawyer friends. In 1980 she discovered tennis and said "why have I been practicing piano all these years when I could have been practicing my tennis." After considerable practice by her husband they managed to win a "husband and wife" event at a local Westport Club. Jeanne was an elegant, thoughtful person and a devoted mother, classical, pianist, tennis buff and adored her grandson, Nicolas. She was gracious and respectful to everyone who met her, until old age and illness overcame her at home in the loving arms of her family. She is survived by her husband, Peter, her children: Michele and her husband. Jim Guiang, George, John and Philip and her grandson Nicolas. Her brother Paul predeceased leaving nieces and a nephew. The family thanks most sincerely the caregivers too numerous to mention who assisted throughout her last illness. In lieu of flowers, any memorial one chooses might be a donation to a church or a charity. Her arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. Due to the coronavirus burial will be private. For online tributes, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
