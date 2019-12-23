|
Jeanne D. (Coulmbe) Berard, 94, of Fall River, passed away December 20, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the widow of Ovila Barnabe and Roger Berard. Mrs. Berard was born in Quebec, Canada a daughter of the late Joseph and Jeanne (Letourneau) and had lived most of her life in Fall River. She was a communicate of the former St. Bernadette's Parish in Fall River. Mrs. Berard was a member and Past President of the Francophone Club, Fall River and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family. Survivors include 2 sons: Claude Barnabe of Westport, Gerald Barnabe of Quincy, 3 daughters: Pauline Hickey of Swansea, Jeanne Tubman of Swansea, Claire Lemay of Fall River, a brother Roger Coulmbe of Montreal, Canada, a sister Lorrette Hamelin, Montreal, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Private arrangements at the request of the family are under the direction of South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 23, 2019