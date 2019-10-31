|
Jeanne E. (Morrissette) Welsh Palys, in her 100th year, of Fall River, formally of Tiverton, RI passed away October 18, 2019 at the Southpointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center where she resided for the past five years. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Napoleon Morrissette and the late Marie Foucher Morrissette. She was the wife of the late Stanley Palys formally of Freetown, MA. and former wife of the late James A. Welsh. Mrs. Palys leaves behind one daughter, Judith A. (Welsh) Pacheco (late husband John H.) of Tiverton, a son, James P. Welsh (companion: Gaye Cripps) of Jupiter, FL. She was also the mother of Joan M. (Welsh) Paquette who preceded her in death recently passing away on September 29th of this year. She was also grandmother of the late John T. Pacheco, Jo-Ann Cooley, Jeanne Racine all of Tiverton, Kimberly Welsh of Arlington, VA, Jesse Welsh of Asheboro, North Carolina, Aaron Paquette of Dalesville, VA, Keith Paquette of Portsmouth, RI. She was great grandmother of Jason Dupont, Peter Racine, Jeffrey & Jessica Cooley, Timothy, Nicole and Samantha Paquette and Aiden Welsh. She was also the great great-grand mother to Zoe and Lily Cooley. She is survived by one sister Irene Morrissette Shattel of Kerrville, Texas and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Palys worked as a seamstress for Shelburne Shirt for thirty-seven years until her retirement in 1982. She was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed reading, playing golf and embroidered many quilts throughout the years. Funeral Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, November 4th at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton. A visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pocasset Cemetery. www. almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 31, 2019