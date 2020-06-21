Jeanne F. Brown, age 71, of Swansea, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Everett K. Brown and Margaret P. (Harrington) Brown. A graduate of Sacred Heart School and Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1966, Jeanne went on to attend Southeastern Massachusetts University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1970. She worked as a Researcher involved in cancer research at RI Hospital for 40 years before retiring in 2012. She enjoyed traveling, art, science and historical museums, as well as plays and musical theater. She was an avid reader and loved all animals, especially cats and dogs. She is survived by her siblings; Paul E. Brown and his wife Margaret T. of Middletown, RI and Colleen M. Brown of Swansea. Jeannes family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hathaway Manor for their excellent care and compassion. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral graveside services will be private for the immediate family. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. Donations in Jeannes honor may be made to, the Swansea Animal Shelter, 68 Stevens Rd., Swansea, MA 02777. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.