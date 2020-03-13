|
Jeanne Ida (Marcoux) Woodward, age 88, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Malcolm Woodward. Jeanne was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Donat and Laurrette (Valcourt) Marcoux. She was a Navy Inspection clerk and then worked for Aetna Insurance for 24 years. Jeanne was a volunteer for Charlton Memorial Hospital, Literacy Program and the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen. Jeanne is survived by her three sons Malcolm Woodward III of Newton, MA, Timothy J. Woodward of Canton, MA, and Stephen Woodward of Westport, MA, she was the sister of Robert Marcoux of California and Roland Marcoux of Somerset, MA, and many nieces and nephews. She also was the sister of the late Claire Potvin. Jeannes funeral will be held on Monday, March 16, 200 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Josephs Church,1335 North Main St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeannes memory to St. Josephs Church, 1335 North Main St., Fall River, MA 02720 or Boys and Girls Club of America, 803 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02723 or St. Vincent de Paul, 141 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02781. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 13, 2020