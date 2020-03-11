|
|
Jeanne Juliette Bienvenue, age 82, passed away on February 20, 2020 in Temecula, CA. She was born on March 12, 1937 in Fall River, MA to Cyrille and Juliette Bourgeois. She married the love of her life, Robert Bob Bienvenue and they had two children, Donald and David. She worked for over 22 years as a medical secretary. She is survived by her husband and two sons. A memorial mass will be held in her honor on March 12, 2020 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church at 11 am. She will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery on March 13, 2020.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020