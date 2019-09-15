|
|
Jeannette A. (Berube) Frazier, 86, of Tiverton, RI, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Waterview Villa Nursing Home, East Providence. She was the wife of the late John R. Frazier. She was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Herme- negile Francois (Pete) Berube and Maria (St. Pierre) Berube and had lived in Tiverton most of her life. Mrs. Frazier was a communicant of St. Theresas Church, 265 Stafford Road, Tiverton and she enjoyed yard sales and crafts. Survivors include 2 sons: Ronald Frazier, John Frazier, 2 daughters: Lisa Cleary, Leslie Potter all of Tiverton, a brother Robert Berube of Plainville, CT, a sister Yvette Sullivan of Fall River, 6 grandchildren: Kyle Phipps, Bryant Cleary, Ashlyn Cleary, Cheyenne Spacco, Raegan Cleary, John Potter, several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Linda Phipps, sister of the late Harvey, George, Raymond Berube, Beatrice Costa, Doris Paul, Georgette Lopes, and grandmother of the late Adam Cleary. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at 9AM from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Theresas Church Stafford Road, Tiverton, RI. Interment will be in Notre Dame Ceme- tery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5-7 PM. Flowers are acceptable or donations may be sent in her memory to St. Judes Child- rens Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101. oliveirafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 15, 2019