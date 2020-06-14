Jeannette Bouchard
1936 - 2020
Jeannette (Rondeau) Bouchard, age 95, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Albini Bouchard. Jeannette was born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Philibert & Yvonne (Lemay) Rondeau. Jeannette retired after working many years as a seamstress for local garment industries. She also retired from Talbot Catholic School as a cafeteria worker. She volunteered at Charlton Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, Francophone Association and the Womens Guild. She was a lifelong member of the former Notre Dame Church and their choir. Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Giselle Landry & husband Richard; her sister, Yvonne Berube (late husband Donald) of Tiverton, RI, and her brother, Rene Rondeau & wife Kathy of Fall River, MA. She was also the sister of the late Rita Goulet, Emile Rondeau and Maurice Rondeau. Due to the current events, Jeannettes funeral service will be private for Immediate Family only. Arrangements are entrusted with the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolences to the family, or a memory of Jeannette in our online guestbook available at www.boule funeralhome.com. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to your favorite charity.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
