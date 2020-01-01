|
Jeannette (Nettie) Elizabeth Catherine Cox Malloy, 84 passed away peacefully on 12/26/2019 at her home in Tequesta, Florida. Born on March 22, 1935 in her precious Boston (JP), she was the third of eight children born to James and Lulu (Tuttle) Cox. Nettie was the beloved wife of Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant William Patrick Malloy for more than 45 years in Somerset MA, worlds best mother to Billy, Michael and Moira Malloy-Bertrand, grandmother to Meaghan, Maureen, Kathleen and William, sister to Jimmy, Joey, Johnny, Billy, Mary, Winnie and Bea Bea Cox and sister-in- law to Dr. John P. Malloy (Mary Deane) of Fall River. She dearly loved every one of her many nieces and nephews as well as her grandpups. She was adored by everyone who knew her. She was amazing, giving, beautiful, strong, talented, funny, smart, passionate and loving. Netties bright light and zest for life were on display every day. For those of us who had the privilege to know her, she will forever be remembered as a woman who set a high standard for herself which we can all hope to emulate. She will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. (receiving guests at 9:30 a.m.) Thursday, January 23rd at St. Thomas More Church 386 Luther Ave Somerset, MA. Interment will be at St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her memory to: Salesian Missions, 2 Lefevre Lane New Rochelle, NY 10801- 5710. www.salesianmissions.org. 914-633-8344.
