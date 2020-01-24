Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Westport, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Rego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette R. Rego

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette R. Rego Obituary
Jeannette R. (Briere) Rego, 88, of Westport passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at home. She was wife of the late Edward S. Rego. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Herve C. and Alida (Doucette) Briere. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a seamstress. Mrs. Rego was a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport. She enjoyed reading, traveling, the Red Sox, playing cards and Bingo. Most of all though, she loved Sunday dinners and spending time with her family. Survivors include a son: Mark E. Rego and his wife Filomena of Tiverton; 4 daughters: Jo-Anne Smith and her husband Timothy of Mashpee, Patricia Conley and her husband John of Duxbury, Barbara Loranger and her husband David of Dartmouth and Carol Courtemanche and her husband Bob of Delray Beach, FL; a brother: Paul Briere of FL; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Juliette Robillard, Conrad Briere and George Briere. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, Westport at 10 AM. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 PM. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -