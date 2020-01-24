|
Jeannette R. (Briere) Rego, 88, of Westport passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at home. She was wife of the late Edward S. Rego. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Herve C. and Alida (Doucette) Briere. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a seamstress. Mrs. Rego was a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport. She enjoyed reading, traveling, the Red Sox, playing cards and Bingo. Most of all though, she loved Sunday dinners and spending time with her family. Survivors include a son: Mark E. Rego and his wife Filomena of Tiverton; 4 daughters: Jo-Anne Smith and her husband Timothy of Mashpee, Patricia Conley and her husband John of Duxbury, Barbara Loranger and her husband David of Dartmouth and Carol Courtemanche and her husband Bob of Delray Beach, FL; a brother: Paul Briere of FL; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Juliette Robillard, Conrad Briere and George Briere. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, Westport at 10 AM. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 PM. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 24, 2020