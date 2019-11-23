|
Jeannette (Santerre) Viveiros, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late George Viveiros. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Fabiola (Belanger) Santerre. Prior to retirement, Jeannette worked as a nurse for over 25 years. She had a love for music, and enjoyed bingo, playing the organ, dancing, singing to and spending time with her grandchildren. Jeannette is survived by her children Donna Couto (husband Stephen) of Berkley, David Viveiros (wife Lynn) of Mapleville, RI and George Viveiros of N. Kingston, RI; 6 grandchildren David and Scott Viveiros, Julie Resendes, Andrea Fournier, Lindsey Viveiros Henry and the late Alan Couto; as well as 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Imelda Jewell, Olivine (Patsy) Fonseca, Diana Barboza, Emma Leite, Florence Almeida, Irene Ladeira, Edna Shaker, Alphonse, Raymond and Albert Santerre. Following cremation visitation will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday morning, November 25th from 10-11 A.M. with a service to immediately follow. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 23, 2019