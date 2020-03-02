|
Jeannine D. Bouchard (St.Germain) entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Westport, Mass., at the age of 83. She was a longtime resident of Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School in 1955. She was employed at Duro Finishing Corporation for many years. She enjoyed Friday night crafts with family, attending class reunions with friends, traveling with family and friends, trips to Foxwoods and gathering with her apartment complex friends in the evening. She loved knitting, reading and specialty French cooking. Jeannine is preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Bouchard; her parents, Joseph and Juliette (Crepeau) St. Germain; and her brothers, Leon and Rene O. St.Germain. She is survived by her children, Gisele LeBlanc (husband Bill), Claire Anselmo (husband Anthony), Claudine Cabral (husband Gabe) and Daniel R. Bouchard; grandchildren, Bill LeBlanc, Anthony Anselmo, Nicole Cleary, Andrea Cigarrilha, Shaina Ferreira, Andrew Cabral, Michael LeBlanc, Jeremy Hardy, James Cabral, Barrett Anselmo, Thomas Cabral, Kaitlyn Bouchard, Danny Bouchard Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Brendan, Juliette and Austin LeBlanc, Henry, Madison and Ryker Anselmo, Jordyn Hardy, Alana and Killian Cleary, Roslyn Ferreira and David Cabral; and by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and her funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m.. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Soup Kitchen, 189 Essex St. Fall River,MA 02720 or to Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, www.sansum.org. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 2, 2020