Jeannine Y. Roy

Jeannine Y. Roy Obituary
Jeannine Y. (Levesque) Roy, 80, of Fall River, wife of the late Conrad Roy, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She always had a smile on her face and loved spending time with her family. She leaves four children, Irene Roy Paquin of Fall River, Denise Roy of Dartmouth, Robert Roy of Fall River and Richard Roy and his wife Jennifer of Fall River; five grandchildren, Derek Roy, Rachel Roy, Jared Meack Roy and his husband Brett, Rebecca Roy, and Adam Roy; a great-granddaughter, Renai Roy and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late twins Richard and Rachel Roy, who passed away early in her life, grandmother of the late Renee Roy, sister of the late Irene, Theresa, Maurice and Roger Levesque and the daughter of the late Joseph and Albertine (St. Armont) Levesque. A visitation will be held Sunday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at with a funeral service at 12:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 24, 2019
