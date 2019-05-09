|
Jeff B. Pimental, age 51, of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2019. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Jeanine M. Morin of Berkley and the late James F. Pimental, of Tiverton. He was an avid fan of all the hometown teams in addition to the Oakland Raiders in which he, his father and brother shared a love for the "Silver & Black" over the decades. In addition to his family, he loved animals and enjoyed working on cars. He was formerly a commercial fisherman and Union Laborer and for the last several years was a proud member of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local 3 MA/ ME/ NH/RI. Besides his mother, Jeff is survived by his longtime companion: Donna M. Riley of Stoughton, his son Aaron P. Repp of Lincoln, NE, his brother James J. Pimental, his nephew Jimmy and niece Nikki, of Somerset, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday at 11 A.M. Interment Fox Cemetery, Berkley. Visitation Saturday morning 9- 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to The Herren Project, PO Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 9, 2019