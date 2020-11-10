1/1
Jeffrey L. Finucci
Jeffrey Louis Finucci, 59, born in Fall River, MA died unexpectedly at his home in Savannah, Georgia on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was a member of the local pipe welder's union. He leaves a wife, Patricia Eady Finucci of Savannah, his mother, Joan Potts DeMarco of Naples, Florida, his son, Jeffrey Louis Finucci Jr. of Fall River, four siblings: Alan Finucci, Jay C Finucci, Lauren Wood and Deborah Perry and eight nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was a graduate of Somerset High School. Aside from welding, Jeff was an avid reader, a good golfer and an excellent cook. Due to current restrictions, private funeral arrangements are being made and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2020.
