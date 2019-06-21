Home

Jeffrey M. Paquette Obituary
Jeffrey M. Paquette, 62, of Fall River, passed away June 19, 2019. He enjoyed sailing, cooking and flying kites. He is survived by his two sons, Justin Leo of Taunton, Jeffrey M. Paquette, Jr. of Fall River; four siblings, Michael Paquette and his wife Deborah of Somerset, Denis Paquette and his wife Kathy of Fall River, Elizabeth Paquette and her husband Kevin Illum of Fall River, and Peter Paquette and his wife Laurie of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Alcide G. 'Al' and Lorraine M. (Giroux) Paquette. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service at 6:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 21, 2019
