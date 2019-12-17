|
Jeffrey S. Griffin, 58, of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his family at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of thirty-one years to Theresa Terry (Rockwood) Griffin. He was born in Fall River the son of the late John J. and Bernice (Leonard) Griffin. Jeff earned his GED and also had taken courses at Bristol Community College. He worked for the City of Fall River Department of Recreation and then was a driver for Community Connections for fifteen years. Mr. Griffin spent most of his summers at the Round Meadows Campground in Little Compton. Jeff was the manager at Round Meadows for the past twenty years. He was crucial in the revitalization of the Corky Row Club in Fall River and had served as its president for the past six years. Mr. Griffin was also a member of the Fall River Lodge of Elks#118. Jeff was active in local politics and would help out with numerous local fundraisers, especially A Wish Come True. Survivors besides his wife are a daughter: Elisha E. Griffin of Greenfield; a sister: Janice A. Haley and her husband Patrick of Swansea; a brother: Kevin Griffin and his wife Fran of Fall River; along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Michael Griffin. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 8:45am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Assumption, 327 Spring St., Fall River. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. In memory and honor of Jeff, his family would ask that an act of kindness be passed on to someone in his memory. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
