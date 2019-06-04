Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
McGovern's Restaurant
Jennifer L. Perry Obituary
Jennifer Lee (Hayes) Perry of N. Palm Beach FL, peacefully left this life on March 13, 2019 to be with her Stepfather Michael Leonardo, Grandparents Virginia and Leo Hayes and Germaine and Raymond Ouellette, Sr., She precedes her parents Denise (Ouellette) Leonardo and Bradley Hayes (Valerie). She is survived by two loving children Courtney E. Perry and Kevin K. Perry, both of Westport. She was previously married to Keith Perry of Westport. Jennifer worked in the Fall River School system as a Para-professional prior to moving to Florida. She recently work- ed for the Peggy Adams Animal Hospital in N. Palm Beach doing what she loved-taking care of animals. She was full of life and had a heart of gold. If you needed your house decorated, she was the girl. She will be missed by family, friends and co-workers, all of whom are invited to a Celebration of Life, June 8th at McGovern's Restaurant at 10 am. Interment will be private. Donations in her name can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the American Fibromyalgia Syndrome Assoc.
Published in The Herald News on June 4, 2019
