|
|
Jerald Ferreira, age 63, passed away on May 1st, 2020 after a long battle with COVID-19. He was the husband of Lisa Ferreira, and son of the late Jacintho Jesse and Laura Ferreira. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son: Matthew E. Ferriera and his sister: Kathleen Ferreira. A devoted husband, father and brother he loved spending quality time with his family. Jerald was employed as a supervisor of Environmental Services at Charlton Memorial Hospital for 32 years. After Charlton, Jerry was employed at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He enjoyed reading and being in the outdoors. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Jerrys funeral services will be private for the immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Relatives and friends will be invited to celebrate Jerrys life at a time when it is safe to do so. Because of the pandemic, all are kindly urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 4, 2020