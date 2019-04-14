Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Westport, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald R. Greenhalgh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerald R. Greenhalgh Obituary
Jerald R. Greenhalgh, 76, of Westport passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home after a long illness. He was the husband of Dorothy A. (Michaud) Greenhalgh. Born in Fall River, son of the late Roland W. and Therese M. (Lefebvre) Greenhalgh, he had lived in Westport since 1954. He was a graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1960. Mr. Greenhalgh was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport. He was an avid stamp collector, wood worker and enjoyed gardening. Including his wife, survivors include 2 sons: Michael R. Greenhalgh and his wife Corinne of Raynham and Mark A. Greenhalgh and his wife Kathleen of WA; a daughter: Cheryl L. Swearingen and her husband Clinton of MO; 2 brothers: Daniel Greenhalgh of FL and Donald Greenhalgh of Wayland, MA; 2 sisters: Joan Alba- nese of Westport and Valerie Gray of WA; 5 grandchildren: Ryan, Hailey, Camden, Matthew and Amy; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 3313. Arrangements are under the direction of Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now