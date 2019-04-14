|
Jerald R. Greenhalgh, 76, of Westport passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home after a long illness. He was the husband of Dorothy A. (Michaud) Greenhalgh. Born in Fall River, son of the late Roland W. and Therese M. (Lefebvre) Greenhalgh, he had lived in Westport since 1954. He was a graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1960. Mr. Greenhalgh was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport. He was an avid stamp collector, wood worker and enjoyed gardening. Including his wife, survivors include 2 sons: Michael R. Greenhalgh and his wife Corinne of Raynham and Mark A. Greenhalgh and his wife Kathleen of WA; a daughter: Cheryl L. Swearingen and her husband Clinton of MO; 2 brothers: Daniel Greenhalgh of FL and Donald Greenhalgh of Wayland, MA; 2 sisters: Joan Alba- nese of Westport and Valerie Gray of WA; 5 grandchildren: Ryan, Hailey, Camden, Matthew and Amy; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 3313. Arrangements are under the direction of Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 14, 2019