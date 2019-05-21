|
|
Jeremias M Resendes, 94, husband of the late Leonora (Furtado) Resendes, died Sat 5/18 at Catholic Memorial Home. He was formerly the husband of the late Maria (Silva) Resendes. Born in Agua Retorta, St Michael, Azores, son of the late Francisco M & Silvana (Resendes) Resendes, he emigrated to Fall River in 1966 and worked for many years with the former Plymouth Rubber. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St Anthony of Padua Holy Name Society. He enjoyed going to the beach and watching TV westerns. Father of Maria C Cabral (husband Luis) of Fall River. Brother of Manuel Resendes of Canada & Jose Resendes of St Michael, and the late Humberto Resendes & Filomena Vicente. He also leaves: 2 grandchildren, Christopher Cabral & Susan Malone; a great grandson, Carter; several nieces & nephews. Funeral Thurs at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, Somerset, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 9. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Wed 5-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019