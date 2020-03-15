|
Jessica Rosa Mayhew, 42, of Assonet, beloved wife of Dana Mayhew, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Fall River, MA, she was a daughter of Lizete (Camara) Rosa and the late Afonso Rosa. An alumna of Bristol Community College, she began her career there as a work-study employee in the Fiscal department advancing to various positions in Accounts Payable, Grants, and, most recently, the Payroll Department. This October would have marked Jessicas twenty-year anniversary with the college. A true DIY woman, she also loved gardening, crafting, and traveling to such places as Arizona, Bermuda, Peru, and the Azores. All who had the pleasure and honor to know her can attest to her caring and inquisitive nature, willingness to lend a helping hand, and her welcoming warm smile. Besides her mother and her husband of eleven years, she leaves: her son, Evan A. Couto of Assonet; a sister, Jennifer M. Rosa of Fall River; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8:00AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua at 9:00AM. Interment to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5-8PM. www.silvafaria.com In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to: The Jessica Mayhew Bristol Scholarship, 777 Elsbree St., Fall River, MA 02720.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 15, 2020