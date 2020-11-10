1/1
Jill A. Holden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill A. Holden, 35, of Westport, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Wayne A. Holden of Westport and the late Ann E. (Shaw) Holden. Jill was born in New Bedford and had been a lifelong resident of Westport. For over 20 years, she attended the Schwartz Center. Survivors along with her father include her brother: Jeremy Holden and his wife Lisa of Westport and their children: Tyler, Korynne and Jensyn Holden; her close Aunt and longtime caretaker: Carol Rocha of Westport; along with uncles, aunts and cousins. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jill's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved