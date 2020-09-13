1/1
Jo-Ann Pacheco
Jo-Ann Pacheco, 68 of Fall River, MA passed away on Sept. 11th, 2020. She was the widow of Jeffrey Pacheco. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Quintal) and Julius Parker. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a Telephone Operator for New England Telephone. She is survived by a brother Robert Parker, nieces and nephews . She was the sister of the late Raymond Parker. She leaves one surviving aunt Alice Vasconcellos. Jo-Ann loved dogs, traveling and the Patriots, Bruins & especially the Red Sox and going to games. Visitation services are private. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at Holy Trinity Church at 10am. Cremation to follow. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society PO BOX 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
The Staff of A.F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
