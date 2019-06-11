|
|
Jo Anne A. Boivin, age 64, of New Bedford, Formerly of Tiverton, RI; passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Brandon Woods Nursing Home, New Bedford. Jo Annes funeral will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in Holy Ghost Church 316 Judson St. Tiverton, RI. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson St., Tiverton, RI. 02878 for Mass and Remembrance for Jo Anne. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneralhome.com Online guestbook also available.
Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019