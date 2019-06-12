|
Jo Anne A. Boivin, age 64, of New Bedford, Formerly of Tiverton, RI; passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Jo Annes funeral will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM in Holy Ghost Church 316 Judson St. Tiverton, RI. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneral home.com
Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019