Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish
South Main St
Fall River, MA
View Map
Joan A. (Martineau) Cyr, 91, of Fall River passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. She was the wife of the late Louis R. Cyr. Born in Fall River; Joan was the daughter of the late William and Marguerite (Donus) Martineau. She worked as a registered nurse at the Catholic Memorial Home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Joan was regarded as caring and compassionate medical professional by the residents at Catholic Memorial Home. Joan is survived by her sons; William L. Cyr of Dartmouth, Louis E. Cyr of Fall River and Michael F. Cyr of Westport; three daughters, Linda A. Boutin of Fall River; Mary Beth Faris and Joan Marie Altobelli both of Knoxville, TN; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 9 AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, with a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish, South Main St., Fall River. Burial to follow in the Assonet Burial Ground, Assonet. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-8pm in the funeral home. For facility directions, or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 26, 2019
