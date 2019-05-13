|
|
Joan L. (Kott) Macomber, 70, of Westport, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at home following a long, courageous battle with colon cancer. She was the wife of Keith P. Macomber, they shared 34 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Olejarczyk) Kott, she had lived in Westport Since 1976. She matriculated at Emerson College in Boston. Prior to retirement in 2001, she was a restaurateur at the former Ukrainian Home in Fall River. An avid gardener and floral designer, she also loved the beach, shopping, dining out, going to the theatre, art and drawing. The Family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at Hawthorne Oncology Center, the Westport Police Department and the Westport Fire Department. Including her husband, she is survived by a sister: Jean Kott Dias of Somerset; mother-in-law: Marie Macomber of Rayn- ham; 2 brothers-in-law: William E. Macomber of Raynham and Craig Macomber of Braintree; sister-in-law: Suzanne Levy-Macomber of Raynham; 2 nephews: Ryan and Brian; 3 nieces: Caroline Marie, Catherine Sarah and Jamie; cousin: Richard Giza and his daughter Elizabeth McDonald; her beloved parrots: Noah and Roxie; and her dog: Gunner. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 4:00 P.M. Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2019