Joan Marie (Lewis) Allen, 80, of Fall River passed away at home on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late James L. Allen. A daughter of the late Everett C. Lewis, Sr, and the late Marie (Fitzler) Lewis; Joan worked as seamstress in Fall River sewing dresses. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan loved the game show network; especially Family Feud. Joan is survived by a son; Kenneth J. Allen of Fall River; two daughters, Susan M Lemieux and her husband Roger of Berkley, and Kimberley A. Griffin and her companion Shawn of Fall River; 3 grandchildren, April, Lisa and Jacob, two great-grandchildren; Liam and Zoriana; a brother Billy R. Lewis of New Hampshire, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings; John Lewis and Everett Lewis Jr. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, MA; with a service of remembrance to follow that same evening. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 25, 2019