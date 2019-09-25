The Herald News Obituaries
Joan Marie (Lewis) Allen, 80, of Fall River passed away at home on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late James L. Allen. A daughter of the late Everett C. Lewis, Sr, and the late Marie (Fitzler) Lewis; Joan worked as seamstress in Fall River sewing dresses. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan loved the game show network; especially Family Feud. Joan is survived by a son; Kenneth J. Allen of Fall River; two daughters, Susan M Lemieux and her husband Roger of Berkley, and Kimberley A. Griffin and her companion Shawn of Fall River; 3 grandchildren, April, Lisa and Jacob, two great-grandchildren; Liam and Zoriana; a brother Billy R. Lewis of New Hampshire, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings; John Lewis and Everett Lewis Jr. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, MA; with a service of remembrance to follow that same evening. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 25, 2019
