Joan M. Coulombe, 73, formerly of Tiverton, RI passed away on August 30, 2020. She was the wife of Joan E. Souza. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Pauline (Emard) and William Grant. She was a Registered Nurse and worked in Public Health for the City of Fall River. She is also survived by a sister Elaine Melancon (Husband Paul), a son--in-law Kenneth Biello & his wife Sunny and grandchildren Adam, Jacob and Mya Biello. Private Services are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd. Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com
