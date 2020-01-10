|
Joan Marie (Monsour) LHomme, 76, of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2020. The loving wife of 53 years to Leo LHomme, Joan was born in Fall River to the late James and Jennie (Karam) Monsour. She was an outstanding educator for 35 years at the New Bedford public schools. In addition, she was an adjunct professor at UMASS Dartmouth for 10 years. Joan was a lady of style and grace. She belonged to the Newport Womens Club, the Classy Ladies, and the Greater Fall River Art Association. She was always loyal to her family and friends. She was unforgettable. Her expressive artwork reflected her feelings on life. It was joyful, exuberant, and compassionate. Over the years her artwork was displayed in London, Paris, Japan, and Indonesia. In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by 4 granddaughters, Jolie and Alexandra Xifaras of NYC, Athena and Electra Xifaras of Fairhaven; 2 siblings, James Monsour, Esq. of Fall River and Keith Monsour of Boston. She was the mother of the late Courtney Xifaras and the sister of the late Phyllis Monsour. Her funeral will be held on Monday, January 13, at 10AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. with a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of the Desert Church at 11AM. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Sunday 2-6. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joans memory to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 10, 2020