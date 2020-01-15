|
Joan M. (Tolley) Manchester, age 86 of Fall River, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in the comforts of her home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward Manchester and the daughter of the late Willard & Juliette (Ballard) Tolley. Prior to retiring, Joan worked as a floor lady in one of the local Curtain Mills, and she was a parishioner of St. Josephs Church. Survivors include her children: Norman Manchester, June Cullen, and Wayne Manchester all of Fall River; siblings: Carol Kalif, Barbara Guay, & Raymond Tolley; a step-sister: Nancy Minnie; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Joan was the mother of the late Linda Givens and the sister of the late Jerry Tolley. Joans funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, Jan. 17th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 16th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 15, 2020