Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Manchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Manchester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Manchester Obituary
Joan M. (Tolley) Manchester, age 86 of Fall River, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in the comforts of her home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward Manchester and the daughter of the late Willard & Juliette (Ballard) Tolley. Prior to retiring, Joan worked as a floor lady in one of the local Curtain Mills, and she was a parishioner of St. Josephs Church. Survivors include her children: Norman Manchester, June Cullen, and Wayne Manchester all of Fall River; siblings: Carol Kalif, Barbara Guay, & Raymond Tolley; a step-sister: Nancy Minnie; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Joan was the mother of the late Linda Givens and the sister of the late Jerry Tolley. Joans funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, Jan. 17th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 16th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -