Joan M. (Welsh) Paquette, 67, of Portsmouth, formerly of Tiverton, passed away September 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of Jeanne E. (Morrissette) Welsh Palys and the late Anthony Welsh. Mrs. Paquette worked for over 35 years with Verizon until her retirement in E911 Data Management in 2009. She was a member and a former 1st Vice President of The Portsmouth Garden Club. Along with gardening, she enjoyed spending time with her expansive family. Coming from a large military family, Joan never ceased to show her support and Patriotism to those serving in the United States Military throughout her life. Along with her mother, survivors include her twin sons: Aaron P. Paquette (wife: Tina) of Troutville, VA and Keith R. Paquette of Portsmouth; their father: Robert P. Paquette of Tiverton; her siblings: James P. Welsh (companion: Gaye Cripps) of Jupiter, FL, Judith Welsh Pacheco (late husband: John) of Tiverton and John Welsh (wife: Gina) of Wallingford, CT; her grandchildren: Timothy, Nicole and Samantha; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson St., Tiverton, RI. 02878 followed by a private burial. In Lieu of flowers, donation in Joan Plaquettes name can be made to VFW Post 5390 and mailed to: Carlton Johnson, 650 Rhode Island Blvd., Portsmouth RI 02871. The family would like to tentatively host a Celebration of Life in Joans memory in July of 2020 at her home. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724. www.OliveiraFuneral Homes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 1, 2019