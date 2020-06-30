Joan Margaret (Barrett) Smith 89 of Tiverton, RI passed away on Friday. She was the widow of Leonard F. Smith. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Richard S. Barrett and Eva May (Mercier) Barrett. She had attended B.M.C. Durfee High School. Prior to her retirement, she had worked in the Tiverton Town Clerk Office and had also worked for the Fall River School System. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Parish. She is survived by 2 daughters Christine A. Martin of Gold Canyon, Arizona and Karen Bouchard (Husband Dennis) of Swansea. MA, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Marc S. Smith. She also leaves a sister Ann Gallant of Somerset, MA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1st from 5 to 8PM. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 8am from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home, 462 Main Rd., Tiverton, RI with a 9am Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral in Fall River. Burial at Pocasset Hill, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on-line guest book. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 30, 2020.