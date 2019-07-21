The Herald News Obituaries
1932 - 2019
Joan P. Montle Obituary
Joan P. (Parfitt) Montle, of Little Compton, RI and Marco Island, FL, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, peacefully at home with her loving family by her side after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Donald F. Montle. Born in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Anita (Marchand) Parfitt. A graduate of Pawtucket East/Tolman High School and Bryant University, she was a retired public school educator who taught business at high schools in Burrillville, RI, Maplewood, NJ, Terryville, CT and B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, MA. She was a long time member of the Little Compton Garden Club. Joan enjoyed her winter months either by the pool or beachside at Sandcastle I in Marco Island and then moved her beach chair and book north to the beautiful surroundings of Briggs Beach in Little Compton, spending time with family and friends. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be truly missed. She is survived by two sons: Michael P. Montle and his wife Lara of Wakefield, RI and Timothy P. Montle and his wife Cathy of Little Compton, RI; two daughters, Donna M. Putira and her husband Gregory of Indialantic, FL and Karen Marion and her husband Antone III of Little Compton, RI, and six grandchildren: Bridget Montle, Maggie Montle, Allison May Putira, Robin Lynn Putira, Ryan Montle and Jacob Marion. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 74 Simmons Rd., Little Compton, RI. Visiting hours will be Thursday July 25 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, MA. Contributions in her honor may be made to the JDRF New England, 60 Walnut St # 102, Wellesley, MA 02481. Burial, following Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Little Compton, RI. For tributes/directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019
