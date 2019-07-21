Joan P. (Parfitt) Montle, of Little Compton, RI and Marco Island, FL, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, peacefully at home with her loving family by her side after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Donald F. Montle. Born in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Anita (Marchand) Parfitt. A graduate of Pawtucket East/Tolman High School and Bryant University, she was a retired public school educator who taught business at high schools in Burrillville, RI, Maplewood, NJ, Terryville, CT and B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, MA. She was a long time member of the Little Compton Garden Club. Joan enjoyed her winter months either by the pool or beachside at Sandcastle I in Marco Island and then moved her beach chair and book north to the beautiful surroundings of Briggs Beach in Little Compton, spending time with family and friends. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be truly missed. She is survived by two sons: Michael P. Montle and his wife Lara of Wakefield, RI and Timothy P. Montle and his wife Cathy of Little Compton, RI; two daughters, Donna M. Putira and her husband Gregory of Indialantic, FL and Karen Marion and her husband Antone III of Little Compton, RI, and six grandchildren: Bridget Montle, Maggie Montle, Allison May Putira, Robin Lynn Putira, Ryan Montle and Jacob Marion. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 74 Simmons Rd., Little Compton, RI. Visiting hours will be Thursday July 25 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, MA. Contributions in her honor may be made to the JDRF New England, 60 Walnut St # 102, Wellesley, MA 02481. Burial, following Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Little Compton, RI. For tributes/directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019