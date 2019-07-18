The Herald News Obituaries
|
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
709 Hanover Street,
Fall River, MA
View Map
Joan R. Snyder Obituary
Joan R. Snyder, 74, passed away on July 15, 2019 following an aggressive illness. A graduate of Durfee High School, she also attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. During her career, Joan worked several years for the Diocese of Fall River and later for the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) until her retirement twelve years ago. She was the devoted daughter of Doris Snyder, as well as her care giver, and of the late William E. Snyder. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings; Carol and Able Novo of Westport, Nancy and Andrew Smyka of Calabash, NC, and Cindy Schondek of N. Dighton, also several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at, at 9am, from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street, Fall River. Entombment to follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, from 5-8pm, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . For facility directions, or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 18, 2019
